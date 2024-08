Embark on a voyage to a new destination with Disney Cruise Line Exclusively at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas, debuting June 2024, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Chip and Dale sport distinct, Junkanoo-inspired looks created by Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett (Kent Phillips, Photographer). © Disney ( Disney Cruise Line)

This is so exciting! Disney Cruise Line’s new ship “Disney Destiny” is set to sail November 2025 from Fort Lauderdale and will travel to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas on four- and five-night cruises.

The ship is inspired by some of our favorite Disney heroes and villains like Cruella De Vil, Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Marvel Studios Black Panther, Spider Man, and so many more!

Booking for the cruise opens on September 12, 2024 - we can’t wait!