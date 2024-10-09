Disney World Announces Closures Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Walt Disney World will be closing as we prepare for Hurricane Milton to make landfall.
Magic Kingdom - CLOSING at 2PM today (10.09.24)
Hollywood Studios - CLOSING at 1PM today (10.09.24)
Animal Kingdom - CLOSING at 1PM today (10.09.24)
Epcot - CLOSING at 2PM today (10.09.24)
Disney Springs - CLOSING at 2PM today (10.09.24)
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom has been cancelled on Thursday, Oct. 10 - Disney will be refunding event tickets.
Walt Disney World Transportation will stop operating today (10.09.24) after the theme parks and Disney Springs closes.
For a full list of Hurricane Milton operational impacts visit https://t.co/CMZLu8MYeL. Thank you and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/MkIcC9yBBU— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) October 8, 2024