Cooking With Chloe: Sand Pudding

Cooking With Chloe

By Chloe Nelson

This is the perfect sweet treat and fun summer activity for the kiddos! Let’s make....sand putting!

Recipe:

-1 box of Oreos

-1 box of Vanilla Wafers

-8-ounce block of cream cheese

-1/4 cup of butter

-2/3 cup of powdered sugar

-2 boxes of instant vanilla pudding

Instructions:

1) Mash up the Vanilla Wafers, and Oreos or place them in a food processor

2) Mix the instant vanilla pudding and milk

3) In a large bowl mix the powdered sugar, butter, and cream cheese

4) Add the putting mix to the powdered sugar, butter, and cream cheese

Now the fun part - let’s fill up that sand bucket layering the cookie crumbs and putting!

I hope the kids have fun making this and are soakin’ up the last few weeks of summer!

