Cooking With Chloe: Sand Pudding

This is the perfect sweet treat and fun summer activity for the kiddos! Let’s make....sand putting!
Recipe:
-1 box of Oreos
-1 box of Vanilla Wafers
-8-ounce block of cream cheese
-1/4 cup of butter
-2/3 cup of powdered sugar
-2 boxes of instant vanilla pudding
Instructions:
1) Mash up the Vanilla Wafers, and Oreos or place them in a food processor
2) Mix the instant vanilla pudding and milk
3) In a large bowl mix the powdered sugar, butter, and cream cheese
4) Add the putting mix to the powdered sugar, butter, and cream cheese
Now the fun part - let’s fill up that sand bucket layering the cookie crumbs and putting!
I hope the kids have fun making this and are soakin’ up the last few weeks of summer!