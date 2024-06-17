Cooking With Chloe: High Protein Queso

By Chloe Nelson

Cooking With Chloe is BACK! My happy place is in the kitchen & I’m so excited to be sharing some of my favorite recipes...on today’s menu: High Protein Queso

Full Recipe:

- Combine 1 cup of cottage cheese

- 1/2 cup of shredded cheese

- 1 1/2 tablespoons of taco seasoning

- Blend the ingredients all together & pour in a glass dish **Add a touch of water to your blender if needed.

- Bake on 400 degrees for 8 minutes

And...you’re ready to serve! This dip is great hot or even cold with chips and vegetables this summer.

ENJOY!



Chloe Nelson

Chloe Nelson

I'm a Florida native who was raised in South Florida! I fell in love with Country Music at a young age. I grew up listening to artists like Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Eric Church.

