My aunt made this corn dip at our family get together one year and it has been a staple in my house ever since!

If you’re looking for a quick last-minute appetizer to bring, this takes 5 minutes and is delicious!

Recipe:

-1 cup of corn

-1 8oz. block of cream cheese

-2 spoonful’s of diced jalapenos

-1/2 stick of butter

**Combined everything in a glass bowl, place it in the microwave for 3 minutes and the corn dip is ready!

With football season right around the corner...this would be perfect!