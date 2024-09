Chicken Salad is my go-to during the week for lunch - I try and prep it on Sunday so I can enjoy it for a few days! It’s delicious and super simple - the great thing about chicken salad is you can really add whatever you’d like!

Check out my recipe below:

-3 chicken breasts boiled & shredded

-1 cup of red wine vinegar

-Diced grapes (feel free to add as many as you’d like!)

-1/2 diced red onion

-1 cup of mayonnaise

-Salt/Pepper to tase

Combine it all in a bowl, mix and enjoy!

Chloe's World Famous Chicken Salad Chloe's cooking up her go-to weekday lunch