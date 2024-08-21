Cooking With Chloe: Big Mac Burger Bowls

My friend made these bowls one night and they have quickly become a go-to weeknight meal in my house and tastes just like a Big Mac!

Recipe:

-Ground Beef

-Diced Potatoes *You can also do tots, sweet potatoes etc.*

Now for the sauce - the best part!

Big Mac Sauce:

-2 tablespoons of ketchup

-1/4 teaspoon of onion powder

-1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder

-1/2 teaspoon of mustard

-1 cup of mayo

-1/4 cup of pickle juice

Add some fun toppings on the side...you can do diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce etc.

It’s easy & delicious - enjoy!



