Cooking With Chloe: Big Mac Burger Bowls

My friend made these bowls one night and they have quickly become a go-to weeknight meal in my house and tastes just like a Big Mac!
Recipe:
-Ground Beef
-Diced Potatoes *You can also do tots, sweet potatoes etc.*
Now for the sauce - the best part!
Big Mac Sauce:
-2 tablespoons of ketchup
-1/4 teaspoon of onion powder
-1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder
-1/2 teaspoon of mustard
-1 cup of mayo
-1/4 cup of pickle juice
Add some fun toppings on the side...you can do diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce etc.
It’s easy & delicious - enjoy!