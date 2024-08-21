Cooking With Chloe: Big Mac Burger Bowls

Cooking With Chloe

By Chloe Nelson

My friend made these bowls one night and they have quickly become a go-to weeknight meal in my house and tastes just like a Big Mac!

Recipe:

-Ground Beef

-Diced Potatoes *You can also do tots, sweet potatoes etc.*

Now for the sauce - the best part!

Big Mac Sauce:

-2 tablespoons of ketchup

-1/4 teaspoon of onion powder

-1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder

-1/2 teaspoon of mustard

-1 cup of mayo

-1/4 cup of pickle juice

Add some fun toppings on the side...you can do diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce etc.

It’s easy & delicious - enjoy!


Chloe Nelson

Chloe Nelson

I'm a Florida native who was raised in South Florida! I fell in love with Country Music at a young age. I grew up listening to artists like Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Eric Church.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!