Cooking With Chloe: 4th Of July Trifle

If you’re looking for a last-minute dessert to bring to that 4th of July celebration, I have something for YOU!

Red, White, & Blue Trifle...it requires no baking too!

What You’ll Need:

-8 oz. block of cream cheese

-1/2 cup of granulated sugar

-1 tsp. vanilla extract

-1 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

-Angel food cake (cut into cube size)

-Strawberries

-Blueberries

Whipped Cream:

Combine the 8 oz. block of cream cheese and 1/2 cup of granulated sugar mix that for 1-2 minutes in your mixing bowl, then add in your vanilla extract and slowly add in the heavy whipping cream as you mix...(Make sure your mixer is on a low setting!)

Now it’s time to build the trifle....start with adding the cubed angel food cake at the bottom, then blueberries, whipped cream, and strawberries - keep layering!

This is one of my favorite desserts - it’s easy and delicious!

Have a happy 4th of July!







