Cooking With Chloe: 4th Of July Ice Cream Sandwiches

By Chloe Nelson

4th of July is Thursday, and these ice cream sandwiches are going to be perfect for your celebrations!

What you’ll need:

* Cookies - you can bake whatever cookies you’d like! I picked up the Pillsbury flag shape sugar cookies, they’re so fun!

* Ice Cream - vanilla, chocolate....any flavor would be delicious

* Red, White, & Blue sprinkles

How fun would it be to have an ice cream sandwich table for the kiddos?! So many fun sprinkle options, ice cream flavors, and cookies.

It’s simple & fun - I hope you have a happy 4th of July with your families! -Chloe

Chloe Nelson

I'm a Florida native who was raised in South Florida! I fell in love with Country Music at a young age. I grew up listening to artists like Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Eric Church.

