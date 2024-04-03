Comedian Matt Rife sets two new specials for Netflix

Comedian Matt Rife is following up his hit 2023 Natural Selection special on Netflix with two more for the streaming giant, ABC Audio has confirmed.

According to Netflix, the first special will be shot at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be the streaming service's first full "crowd work" comedy special when it debuts later in the year.

Arguably Rife's strongest suit, riffing with his audience members helped him become a viral online sensation and one of the biggest names in comedy today.

The star of his hot-selling ProbleMATTic World Tour will make his first appearance at the Netflix is a Joke Festival, performing May 8 at The Hollywood Bowl.

