58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We love a good love story! Cole Swindell has finally married his fiance, Courtney Little. Wednesday, June 12th, the two exchanged vows in Sonoma, California. And if anything screams “I am a touring artist” it’s a Wednesday wedding. HAHA. They shared photos on social media with the caption “The Swindells.”

©2024 Cox Media Group