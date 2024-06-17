Cole Swindell Honors Late Father at Wedding

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Cole Swindell accepts the Song of the Year award for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Melissa

k923story — Back in 2016, Cole Swindell released his massive hit “You Should Be Here.” This song resonated with SO many people who had lost loved ones. The song, specifically for Cole, was about his dad’s passing. Since he got married recently, I am sure his father’s presence left a huge hole in his heart and the day. But, he still managed to find a way to keep his dad’s memory alive at the ceremony. He shared the photo on X (formerly Twitter) on Father’s Day, just days after his wedding to Courtney Little.

