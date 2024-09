Fight at Chipotle's Police in Columbus, Ohio, are looking for two people who tried to fire a gun in a Chipotle restaurant after they said they did not get enough cheese on their orders. (Jon Schulte/Getty Images)

Okay...this is SO FUN! Chipotle is in the Halloween spirit and launching their very own costumes - the collection is made up of bodysuits that resemble a Chipotle napkin, fork, burrito, to-go bag, and water cup.

The costumes will be available starting September 6th at spirithalloween.com and at select Spirit Halloween stores.