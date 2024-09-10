A Central Florida staple is closing their doors

After more than 50 years, Kappy’s in Maitland is closing their doors. They originally opened for business in 1967 and the same family has been running the Central Florida staple since 1972. If you’ve ever driven down 17-92 in Maitland, you’ve definitely seen Kappy’s!

I grew up in the area and my parents would take me after baseball games at Eastmonte Park. If you’ve never stopped by and tried the food, you have to swing by before they close and try their cheesesteak and onion rings! Their last day serving customers will be September 14th.

According to their Facebook page, the new owners of the property didn’t allow them to negotiate their lease and will unfortunately be forced to close. Fingers crossed they’ll find a new location and move, so we can all still enjoy that goodness!

Sad news, Kappy’s in Maitland is closing their doors. pic.twitter.com/H2CtDsCe4P — Jay Edwards (@jedwardsorlando) September 10, 2024



