Carly Pearce faced her fears in Orlando and it didn’t end well

Carly Pearce and K92.3's Jay Edwards

By Jay Edwards

Carly Pearce just spent some time in Orlando and while she was here, she did what most tourists do and that’s visit the theme parks. Let’s go back to when she was 11-years old, she went to Hollywood Studios and wouldn’t ride Tower of Terror, she chickened out.

Fast-forward 20+ years and Carly was back at Hollywood Studios and this time she decided to face her fears and take-on the unknown drops of Tower of Terror. How’d it go? Well, you be the judge! LOL

Let’s just say I don’t think Carly will be riding Tower of Terror again anytime soon! Don’t worry Carly, I sound the same way riding that ride! LOL

WARNING: Lots of screaming and a little profanity ahead...


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

