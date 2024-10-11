BREAKING: Country Thunder has been canceled

Country Thunder Canceled

By Leeann Reilly

A Message from Country Thunder Florida

We have worked closely alongside Osceola County Emergency Management and Osceola Heritage Park to assess the venue. It has been determined that we are unable to safely hold this year’s Country Thunder and must inform everyone that this year’s event has been regrettably canceled due to factors outside of our control.

We sincerely wish the best to the people of Florida as they begin the process to clean up and repair their lives after the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton, and especially our CT Nation fans who have been so supportive of our festival over the years.

We will contact each ticket holder within 30 days with instructions to access refunds, and appreciate your patience in this process. We will also provide updates on our social media so everyone can stay informed.

As always, a huge thank you to CT Nation - for your patronage, your support, and your understanding in what has been a difficult time.”

