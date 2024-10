World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Singer and songwriter Brad Paisley performs the national anthem prior to Game Three of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If you didn’t know, Brad Paisley is a HUGE fan of the LA Dodgers. So, to be asked to sing the National Anthem at Game 1 of the World Series, I’m sure there was no hesitation in that “Heck yeah!”

This was actually the 4th time Brad has performed at the World Series.