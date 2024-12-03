Best Places To See Santa In Orlando

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

There’s nothing better than seeing the magic in your kiddos eyes when they visit Santa! The jolliest guy is in town and we’re sharing a few of our favorite spots to meet him!

Bass Pro’s Santa Wonderland: Now - Dec. 24th you get a FREE 4x6 photo, the kids can even mail Santa a letter!

Santa at Disney Springs: Now - Dec. 24th see Santa at Disney Springs and make a fun afternoon out of it! You can sign up through the virtual queue and can also do breakfast with Santa at Maria and Enzo’s Italian Restaurant.

Winter Wonderland at Wekiva Island: Now - Dec. 25th experience a Florida Christmas with Santa! There is a main workshop area where Santa and Mrs. Claus await and even visit Santas office. There’s a $5 admission fee, and some events require an additional ticket.

The Santa Workshop Experience at ICON Park: Now - Dec. 24th visit the North Pole and see Santa! The kiddos can also enjoy a free ride on the new carousel!





