Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars In Orlando

Mingle & Jingle Holiday Bar

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit, there are so many great spots to grab a cocktail with friends and family that’s bound to put you in the “holly jolly” spirit!

- ICEBAR Orlando: the chilliest bar in Orlando has some great Christmas cocktails - The Grinch, White Christmas, ICEBAR Apple Pie, and a Creme Brulee Martini. You can stay cold or pop into the Fire Lounge.

-Colorado Fondue Company in Casselberry: This cozy ski lodge themed restaurant has really cute festive decorations & some delicious cocktails starting November 9th like the Sugar Cookie Martini!

-Miracle on Orange at The Courtesy: This holiday bar is located in Winter Park - the Christmas lights at this bar are everything! Reservations start November 12th.

-Mathers: It’s in the heart of Downtown Orlando and there are some fun Christmas cocktails like “Mistletoe” and “Christmas In Aspen.”

A few other bars...Eden Bar, Permanent Vacation, Otto’s High Dive, The Shade House and Disney Springs also has so many great spots!

