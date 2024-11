CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman visited the most Magical Place On Earth last week for the very first time - check out his fun photos below!

“Went to @waltdisneyworld for the first time in my life last week and it was so freakin legendary😂🤟10/10 would highly recommend🤠Grateful to get to experience things like this in life…God is so good❤️” -Bailey Zimmerman