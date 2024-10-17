Ashley Cooke adds 2nd show after tickets sell out in Sanford

PHOTOS: Ashley Cooke Performance @ Jingle Jam (Brooke Goodman)

By Jay Edwards

Florida’s own Ashley Cooke is coming back to Central Florida for not one, but two shows! She’s scheduled to play Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on February 1st, but after it sold out almost immediately, she’s added a 2nd date!

Ashley has been on tour with Parker McCollum and was recently in Orlando at UCF and if you missed her, don’t this time! She’s also been on the road opening for Kane Brown, Jordan Davis and more. As one of country music’s rising stars, you won’t want to miss her at such a cool venue in Sanford at Tuffy’s!

For tour and ticket information, click here.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

