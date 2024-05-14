Aldis Hodge-led 'Cross' gets season 2 renewal ahead of first season premiere

Cross, the new series starring Aldis Hodge as bestselling author James Patterson's brilliant detective Alex Cross, has yet to debut, but season 2 is already in the works.

The first season drops later in 2024.

"Bringing one of James Patterson's most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can't wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge's dynamic performance as Cross," said Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios' head of television, at the event. "[Show creator] Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty [Alex Cross] novels written by Patterson ... it was an easy choice to bring Cross back for a second season."

For his part, a "thrilled" Watkins enthused, "Moments like this don't happen by accident. Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far."

Prime Video also dropped a teaser to the first season, showing how smooth Hodge is as the beloved character.



"You're getting a confession. You're not in my head," a suspect tells him cockily. "Oh, I'm definitely living there, rent free," Cross counters, smiling.

