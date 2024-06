ACM red carpet FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason and Brittany Aldean took a well-deserved adult vacation to Switzerland, but it didn’t end up as planned. Brittany shared on her Instagram that she fell down some steps traveling to their vacation home and broke her hand.

She said she “Took a ride on the not-so-funicular and Switzerland’ed in the ER.” Yeah, I had to Google what a funicular was, too. It’s basically a cable car that will take you up a mountain, picture a ski lift cable car type of thing.