ABC releases 2024-25 schedule, revealing Ryan Murphy's 'Doctor Odyssey' and more

On Tuesday, May 14, ABC revealed its fall 2024 schedule, revealing some new faces to its regular prime-time lineup.

Following Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday nights will be the new drama High Potential, from Oscar-nominated writer and Daredevil veteran Drew Goddard. It stars Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, "a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective."

Wednesday nights will see a 90-minute version of The Golden Bachelorette, followed by the Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary and another new entry, the ABC News Studios documentary series Scamanda.

That latter is based on the hit podcast of the same name and "tells the story of Amanda Riley — a wife, mother, blogger and Christian — whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands, but who is harboring a dark secret."

A new series from American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy called Doctor Odyssey is bound for Thursday evening, airing after his established hit 9-1-1 and before the long-running Grey's Anatomy.

Odyssey stars Joshua Jackson as Max, the on-board physician for a luxury cruise ship "where the staff works hard and plays harder."

The network teases, "It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

ABC also announced that new seasons of returning dramas The Rookie and Will Trent will debut midseason, along with the celebratory farewell season of The Conners.

Also returning midseason are American Idol; The Bachelor; Celebrity Jeopardy!; Celebrity Wheel of Fortune; What Would You Do?; and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, from executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

