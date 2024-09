Toby Keith through the years FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo shows Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops in Las Vegas. Singer and songwriter Keith will perform a tribute to the late legend Merle Haggard during the American Country Countdown Awards on May 1, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Toby Keith loved his Oklahoma Sooners! They kicked off their football season on Friday where 80,000 OU fans paid tribute to him as the entire stadium sang “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue” - we still have goosebumps...check out the video below!