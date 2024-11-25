5 things you didn’t know about Jingle Jam artist Bryan Martin

Jingle Jam is right around the corner and one of the eight artists you’ll get to see on our stage is Bryan Martin. So, before you see him at the Apopka Amphitheater on December 8th, let’s get to know Bryan Martin a little more! You can get tickets and get everything you need to know about Jingle Jam HERE.





5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bryan Martin:

1. Bryan grew up in Logansport, Louisiana and found himself singing in church at a young age. In high school, he dropped out and joined the military, but was sent home. What happened next changed his life...

2. With the feeling of failure, Bryan attempted to take his own life. From his website, Bryan said “I took 30 Percocet and misfired a 357 when I was 19 years old. My first song came from a suicide note.”

3. The very next day, Bryan met his wife and is a Dad to 4 amazing kids.

4. After an injury at work, Bryan was forced to change his career. He said, “I made a promise that I was going to take all these broken promises and this guitar that I’d been hiding behind for so long and I was going to make it go to work for once and make it pay itself off. I had done all the suffering I was going to do.”

5. Well, that guitar and that amazing voice have certainly paid off! Coming off his Grand Ole Opry debut and his debut album “If It Was Easy,” and playing shows opening for Morgan Wallen over the Summer, we now get to see Bryan Martin on our stage at Jingle Jam on December 8th!

I’ll leave you with this right here, a direct quote from Bryan’s bio on his website...

“If life would have gone the way he wanted and the gun would have gone off the way he planned, a then 19-year-old Bryan Martin would be on his way to a much different place than he is right now. But instead, the 35-year-old breakout country artist is here, turning his stories of past struggles into the ultimate tale of survival. And he ain’t going nowhere.”