'3 Body Problem' stars talk Netflix show's global appeal and tongue-twisting physics

Netflix's 3 Body Problem, the new sci-fi series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, recently debuted in second place on Netflix's global TV charts with 11 million views over four days.

The show deals with an international cadre of physicists who learn the first encounter with extraterrestrials may not be as friendly as some would hope.

The sci-fi epic reached the top 10 in 93 countries, and star Zine Tseng credits, in part, the series' diverse and multicultural cast. "We have so [many] different languages. ... That's, like, juicy," she enthuses to ABC Audio, adding the cast gives the adaptation "easier access for the global audience."

Jovan Adepo plays Saul Durand, one of the brilliant Oxford Five scientists. Getting his tongue around the series' complicated physics-speak was a challenge for the actor. "That, like, first go-round, I think ... we all had a bit of an experience getting around the theories and trying to understand them just enough to be able to speak them confidently."

He added, "Luckily we had ... consultants that were actual working physicists who could ... you know, do their best to explain what we were going to be explaining on screen."

Adepo's character may be a brilliant physicist, but he's also cool — however, the actor says he can't take full credit for that. "That's credit to David and Dan [Weiss] and [Alexander Woo] writing Saul that way. ... It's a labor of love of theirs. You can tell that they really enjoy writing all of the characters, especially the Oxford Five."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.