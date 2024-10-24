The 13 best slasher movies of all-time

Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) An actor portraying Michael Myers attends at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

With Halloween right around the corner, if you’re looking to sleep with one eye open tonight, try one of these horror movies! Entertainment Weekly ranked the best “Slasher” movies of all-time and there are some really good ones on their list and also a few I’ve never even heard of!

1. “Halloween” (1978)

2. “Psycho” (1960)

3. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

4. “Friday the 13th” (1980)

5. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974)

6. “Scream” (1996)

7. “Black Christmas” (1974)

8. “Maniac” (1980)

9. “April Fool’s Day” (1986)

10. “The Burning” (1981)

11. “Terror Train” (1980)

12. “The Slumber Party Massacre” (1982)

13. “Prom Night” (1980)



