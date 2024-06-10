10 Things You Didn't Know About All Star Jam Artist Tucker Wetmore

K92.3 All Star Jam is coming to Addition Financial Arena August 18th and one of the artists you’ll get to see is Tucker Wetmore. With over 100 million streams to date and climbing, he’s about to be one of country music’s hottest stars! So, let’s get to know Tucker Wetmore before you see him at All Star Jam!

10 Things You Might Not Know About Tucker Wetmore:

1. Tucker was raised in a small town in Washington called Kalama, which is where he taught himself how to play the piano at age 11.

2. It wasn’t just music he was into as a student. Tucker played high school football and went on to play college football at Montana Tech University and was a Business and IT major.

3. According to an interview with Sheesh Media, after Tucker broke his leg for the 3rd time, he decided to move back home and quit football. Not knowing what to do with his life, he took his Mom’s advice and started writing music, which led him to Nashville in 2020.

4. Tucker got to Nashville with a handful of songs that he called “terrible” and didn’t really know anyone. But made some solid friends, posted some videos of him singing and got noticed by his manager who believed in him and things changed from that moment on.

5. Growing up, Tucker said he listened to a lot of Billy Joel, even some metal and some reggae. But as far as country music goes, he says his influences are Jon Pardi, Hardy and Cody Johnson.

6. In 2021, Tucker had a handful of singles he released before signing with Back Blocks Music in 2023 and then later teaming up with UMG Nashville.

7. His first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Wine Into Whiskey” which was released back in February of 2024. It debuted at #77 and had over 5 million streams in its first week.

8. Tucker’s most recent single “Wind Up Missin You,” was released back in March and is his first radio single, which you can hear on K92.3.

9. Tucker was asked about his legacy and how he wants people to think about him when they hear his name and I thought his answer was pretty awesome. He told Sheesh Media, “When I think of legacy, I think of people like Cody Johnson. People like him don’t have a bad reputation. Everyone has their past obviously, but people run into them and think they are genuine. Character is a big thing for me and that is my main goal. Music is awesome, but if you aren’t a good person, you aren’t outstanding at all.

10. Other than seeing Tucker Wetmore at K92.3 All Star Jam on August 18th at Addition Financial Arena at UCF, where else can you see him? He’s headlining his own tour and selling out all over the U.S. and he’s also opening some shows for Jason Aldean, Billy Currington, Luke Bryan and more. However, his one and only Florida show as of right now is at K92.3 All Star Jam and you can get your tickets here.