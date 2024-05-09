The 10 Best Country Songs for Mother’s Day

If you’re looking to put together a playlist for Mom on Sunday, we’ve got you covered!

1. “The Sweetest Gift” by The Judds

2. “In My Daughter’s Eyes” by Martina McBride

3. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

4. “Angels” by Randy Travis

5. “Mama’s Front Door” by Thomas Rhett

6. “Mama’s Song” by Carrie Underwood

7. “Mother’s Day” by Kellie Pickler

8. “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen

9. “Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

10. “Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

There’s actually 50 songs honoring Mom that The Holler put together that you can check out here. Is there one that you can add to this list that was missed?