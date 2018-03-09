Now Playing
Posted: March 11, 2018

Win 3 Times A Day!

It’s back! Runaway Country 2018 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, March 23rd-25th. We have your tickets to win 3 Times A Day.

With Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown and tons more! 

How To Win: 

  • When you hear the cue to call the K92.3 Hotline at: 844-254-9232
  • Be caller #9 and you could win a pair of single day passes to Saturday 3/24 at Runaway Country!
  • Win all week at 9am, noon and 3pm

Get all the event info and tickets at this link!

