Zach Top, Brothers Osborne and more to celebrate Telecaster's 75th birthday

Zach Top, Brothers Osborne, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs and Steve Warner will all step onto the legendary Ryman stage as Fender throws a 75th birthday party for the Telecaster on May 4.

Defined by Fender as the "world's first mass-produced, solid-body electric guitar," the Telecaster will be center stage for the show titled Tele Town.

Two-time ACM guitar player of the year Derek Wells is its musical director.

"Putting this show together has been about more than just great players, it's about capturing the spirit of an instrument that's shaped so much of the music we all love," he says. "This lineup is full of people who've lived with this guitar onstage and in the studio, and I'm certain that when we all are together, you'll see people playing with love and reverence for what this instrument has meant to us all."

Legendary guitarists like James Burton and Brent Mason will be part of the night as well, with more names still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Proceeds will go to Nashville charities.

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