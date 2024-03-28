Zach Bryan welcomes Bruce Springsteen for surprise onstage performance

According to setlist.fm, Zach, who was dressed in a Springsteen T-shirt, shared the stage with Bruce for his two-song encore, performing "Revival" and an unreleased track, "Sandpaper," with additional help from Zach's tour opener, Maggie Rogers.
Zach is set to play a second night at Barclay's Center on Thursday. For a full list of upcoming tour dates, head to zachbryan.com.
Zach's latest full-length album is his 2023 self-titled record, which spawned the Grammy-winning duet with Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.