Zach Bryan headed to Michigan Stadium with John Mayer & more

By Jeremy Chua

Zach Bryan is about to headline a show at America's biggest stadium.

The "Something in the Orange" singer is headed to Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27 for a one-night-only concert featuring openers John MayerRyan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman and Joshua Slone.

"Playing in Ann Arbor with some heroes and good pals of mine!" Zach captioned his announcement post on Instagram. "This will be the first concert there, ever."

"I love you guys so much," he added. "Thankful is an understatement."

Tickets go on sale Friday at axs.com.

