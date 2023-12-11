You might win one of Mitchell Tenpenny's favorite things

This festive season, Mitchell Tenpenny's giving you a chance to not know his favorite things but win them.

The "We Got History" singer has announced the return of his annual M10Days of Christmas Giveaway, which kicked off December 10.

"We're back, baby!!!! Excited to kick off the M10Days of Christmas Giveaways again this year," Mitchel shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Starting today, for the next 10 days, I'll be giving away some of my favorite things. Day 1 is a replica @WWE Title Belt - Cheers y'all!"

Accompanying Mitchell's X is an announcement video that further introduces fans to the giveaway.

"We got a lot of really cool stuff this year. Things that I love personally, things that mean a lot to me," said in the clip.

Coming up, you'll get a chance to win an Amazon Alexa Echo Dot Speaker, $100 Bass Pro Shop gift card, Victrola Eastwood Record Player and more.

For more information and to enter to win, head to tunespeak.com.

