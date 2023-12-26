The Year in Music 2023: "One's on the Way"

By Stephen Hubbard

There's no denying country stars are a prolific bunch, and the family grew by leaps and bounds in 2023:

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney welcomed his third son, Abram Shay, on January 17.

- On February 18, Jon Pardi officially became a girl dad with the arrival of Presley Fawn.

- On March 21, Brothers Osborne made way for the twins Osborne, as John and his wife, fellow artist Lucie Silvas, expanded their family with Arthur and Maybelle.

- It's now three kids and counting for Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, as Elijah Patrick joined older siblings Eloise and Locklan on June 15.

Luke Combs was on tour in Australia as his second son, Beau, arrived early on August 15.

- September 9 brought the birth of Forrest Henry Font to Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font and her husband, Jonah.

Kailey Dickerson drove herself to the hospital on October 1, meeting husband Russell Dickerson there — fresh off the tour bus — to greet their second son, whom they named Radford Arthur.

Lowry Lee, the second child and first son of Sam Hunt, arrived October 24, Hunt revealed around Thanksgiving.

The baby boom doesn't end there: Gabby Barrett's expecting her third little one in February.

