Wynonna's telling 'The Hard Truth' on tour this fall

Wynonna Judd will launch The Hard Truth Tour Oct. 8 at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, just days after her new album of the same name comes out Oct. 2.

"As we were making this record, I kept finding myself thinking about you. Every song we recorded, every story we told... I couldn't help but wonder what it would feel like to stand onstage and share it with you face to face,” Wy says.

"That's the wonderful thing about music. A song may start in a writing room or a studio, but it doesn't really come alive until it's shared," she continues. "The Hard Truth holds some of the most honest moments I've ever put to music. It's about the things that shape us, break us, heal us, and keep us moving forward. Bringing these songs to the stage feels like inviting you into that journey with me."

The 15-date tour will hit Houston, Tulsa, St. Louis and more before wrapping Nov. 21 in Gary, Indiana. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

This summer, Wynonna's co-headlining the Raised on Radio Tour with Melissa Etheridge.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.