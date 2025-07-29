With premiere dates on the books, Reba's ready for an NBC takeover this fall

Art Streiber/NBCUniversal
By Stephen Hubbard

If you just can't get enough Reba McEntire in your life, you'll soon have at least two weekly appointments with the country superstar and actress.

This year, Reba has two shows on NBC. She'll return to The Voice on Sept. 22 for season 28 with Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.

Then Nov. 7, Happy's Place opens its doors for a second season, with Reba continuing her role as bar owner Bobbie on the sitcom.

On the musical front, Reba's 13-track The Hits arrives on vinyl Oct. 13.

