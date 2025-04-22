With 'Friends Like' Jason Aldean, John Morgan was destined for #1

By Stephen Hubbard

With "Friends Like That," John Morgan's just scored his first #1 as an artist. Of course, he did have an assist from one of his pals on the song, as longtime supporter Jason Aldean lends his vocals to the track.

This is Jason's 29th chart-topper and John's third as a writer, having written Aldean's hits "Trouble with a Heartbreak" and "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood.

It's a big week for John, as he drops his full-length debut, Carolina Blue, on Friday, the same day he makes his Stagecoach debut.

Wednesday, April 30, he's set to play on Live with Kelly & Mark.

This summer, you'll be able to catch John on the road with Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Riley Green.

