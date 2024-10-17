With "Friends Like That," John Morgan's happy to have Jason Aldean as his boss

Newcomer Jason Morgan has his biggest hit so far as an artist with "Friends Like That," which features Jason Aldean.

So just how tight are the two musical collaborators?

"We're pretty close," John tells ABC Audio. "We're not best friends or buddy-buddies, but we do hang out and, you know, work has us hanging out a lot in the last couple months."

"You know, technically he's my co-label-head," John points out, "so he's involved in a lot of the business side of things. So yeah, we see [each other] a lot."

"We text a lot, you know, b.s. over text threads and stuff," he adds, going on to call the "Whiskey Drink" hitmaker "just a good dude" and "a very down-to-earth guy."

The rapport does really come in handy since he's dealing with one of his bosses.

"No b.s. from that guy. I can tell you that much," John says of Jason. "He's very straightforward and blunt, and I respect him for that a lot, you know?"

"Especially if we are talking business, I don't have to guess what he's thinking, right?" he laughs. "So it's definitely helpful."

It's worth pointing out that John's certainly earned his keep as a songwriter, as well, having written number ones for Jason like "Trouble with a Heartbreak" and "If I Didn't Love You," as well as Jason's current single.

