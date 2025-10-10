Why Kelsea Ballerini 'cried herself to sleep' after the ACMs

When award nominations are announced, Kelsea Ballerini's name is usually included, but she doesn't win as frequently as she's nominated. While Kelsea's fans are upset about this, she's learned to accept it — sort of.

While speaking to ELLE Editor-In-Chief Nina Garcia for the publication's video series Defining, Garcia notes that Kelsea's fans were disappointed that she didn't win during the ACMs in April, and asks her why she didn't win, calling it "shocking."

“I wish I had a good answer for this, or I’d probably sleep a little better at night," Kelsea says. "I had seven number ones and then one day I just didn’t anymore."

"I still put in the work, and I still show up and put out songs that are undeniably country to the radio, and it’s just different now and that’s OK," she continues. "If this was what success looks like for those first seven songs and now that’s shifted for whatever reason, where else can we go? Because I’m not gonna stop, I’m not gonna stop making music."

"So, I think it’s just about shifting where I find success, and I think it’s the same with award shows," Kelsea notes. "Like, I’ve never really been an award show girlie. I love going and I love performing, and I really let it affect me for a long time. And now I just go, 'You know what? I’m happy to be in the conversation. I know that I have value here and this is not where I find my success.'”

However, Kelsea then adds, "I did cry myself to sleep that night, that is true. So I say this, but I need to be honest with you.”

When Garcia responds, "It's upsetting," Kelsea agrees, "Yeah."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.