Watch Megan Moroney swim with sharks — and pigs?

Megan Moroney performs at 2025 CMA Music Fest (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Andrea Dresdale

Megan Moroney recently told People that she was going on vacation with pop star Tate McRae. Now on her Instagram Story, she's sharing some videos of what appears to be that trip.

In a video we see Megan sitting on a pier in a bikini, then standing on the pier with several women, one of whom looks a lot like Tate. They also sunbathe and fish on a boat, and go swimming with a school of nurse sharks. In addition, you can see some adorable pigs swimming in the ocean.

The sharks and the pigs would seem to indicate that Megan is vacationing in Compass Cay in the Bahamas.

Megan certainly deserves some R&R after her busy year of touring, winning awards and scoring hits. Her next era will start in February 2026 with the release of her new album, Cloud 9.

