Warren Zeiders falls into a 'Relapse' with album #2

Warren Zeiders is chronicling his Relapse in his newly released sophomore album.



That's, of course, the title of his 10-track project and follow-up to 2023's Pretty Little Poison.



"[It's] crazy to see how many different lives this project has had over the last couple months. It had numerous titles and concepts, but we finally came to our conclusion," Warren shares of Relapse on Instagram. "I think it's fitting that this project is titled Relapse, considering that song is the one I hold closest to me."



"I hope y'all enjoy all the new sounds I've experimented with showing the different sides to my artistry and musical tastes!" he adds, before teasing, "And oh btw… there's more music coming soon."



Relapse is out now wherever you listen to music.



To catch Warren opening for Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Tour and for tickets to his 2025 Relapse Tour, visit warrenzeiders.com.

Here's the full track list for Relapse:

"Relapse"

"Intoxicated"

"Betrayal"

"Addictions"

"Stones Throw Away"

"High Desert Road"

"Death of a Cowboy"

"Fight Like Hell"

"Devil, I Know"

"Love on the Line"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.