The War & Treaty were part of Jon Bon Jovi's shoot on a Nashville bridge

On Sept. 10, while rocker Jon Bon Jovi was on a bridge in Nashville filming a music video, he helped talk a distraught woman off the ledge of the bridge. Now we know CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominees The War & Treaty were part of the shoot, as well.

On Aug. 30, Bon Jovi released a duet version of their song "The People's House" with the Nashville duo made up of married couple Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. The video was for that song, Michael tells People, and the incident occurred "20 minutes" after he and Tanya left the shoot.

“I guess they decided to let [Bon Jovi] walk the bridge, and good call because that's how that took place,” he said. “What a moment."

Tanya said of the experience of working with Bon Jovi, "There are no words to how kind he is, how wonderful and giving he is. He supersedes anything that you can think about when you meet people. He's bigger than life. You don't feel the separation of him being this great icon and us doing the song together.”

There's no word on when the video will be released.

Following the incident, the Metro Nashville Police Department account on social platform X wrote, "A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

