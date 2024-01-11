UCF students storm the court after Knights Men’s Basketball stun #3 Kansas

Orlando, FL — UCF Men’s Basketball gets their first win in the Big 12 Conference with an exclamation point.
The Knights defeated number 3 ranked powerhouse Kansas, 65-60 in a back and forth battle at the Addition Financial Arena.
The historic win is the first against a top three nationally ranked opponent, and second against a top five team within the top 25.
Following the sound of the final buzzer, mayhem ensued as fans stormed the court.
See videos below:
UCF’s first Big 12 home game results in a tremendous court storm after shocking Kansas— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/66DOYLLgGV
The broadcasters of the game got in on the madness that ensued following UCF’s victory:
“I’ve got a shoe… that’s how crazy it is at UCF right now” 🤣— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 11, 2024
ONLY in college basketball 😭 pic.twitter.com/iCmdyrrpZo
Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.
© 2024 Cox Media Group