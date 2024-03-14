Tyler Hubbard's previewing 'Strong' with new track

By Jeremy Chua

Tyler Hubbard is dropping a new song, "Vegas," on Friday.

The announcement arrived on his socials alongside a preview clip of the track.

"I woulda take you to Vegas right then and there/ Found us a chapel and something to wear/ Just me, you and Elvis saying 'I do'/ Yeah, woulda been crazy but I woulda with you," Tyler sings in the uptempo chorus.

"Vegas" will be featured on Tyler's sophomore solo album, Strong. The 13-track project includes its lead single, "Back Then Right Now," which is in the top 15 of the country charts.

Strong is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the track list for Strong:

"Wish You Would"
"Park"
"A Lot With a Little"
"Night Like That"
"Take Me Back"
"Back Then Right Now"
"Vegas"
"Turn"
"American Mellencamp"
"BNA"
"Summer Talkin'"
"'73 Beetle"
"Strong"

    
