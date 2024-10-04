Tucker Wetmore was feeling blue when he wrote "Wind Up Missin' You"

Did you know Tucker Wetmore wrote his debut single, "Wind Up Missin' You," and breakout song "Wine Into Whiskey" in the same week?



"I remember writing ['Wind Up Missin' You'] like it was yesterday," Tucker recalls in a recent interview. "We went to [co-writer and producer Chris LaCorte's] studio and it was a sunny day and I had actually just written 'Wine Into Whiskey' the Monday prior. So I wrote 'Wine Into Whiskey' on Monday and then I wrote 'Wind Up' on Thursday."



"It was my birthday week, there was a lot going on," he continues. "But I went to the room and me and the writers were pretty hyped up about 'Wine Into Whiskey' because we had a good feeling about that one and we were like, 'Hey, this is like a really special song.'"



While Tucker loved "Wine Into Whiskey," the emotions he poured into the songwriting process left him heavyhearted and needing a little emotional respite.



"I walked into the room on Thursday and I was talking to them, and we're all friends, so we're just like, you know, shooting stuff, but I go, 'Yeah, I just wrote this song. It's a pretty serious song. It's a deep song on a Monday. I kind of just want to write something fun today,'" Tucker remembers telling his co-writers, adding that he wanted the writing session to "be lighthearted."



"I was going through a couple of things during the time, too, so I was like, 'I just need a pick-me-up,'" he shares.



You can find "Wind Up Missin' You" and "Wine Into Whiskey" on Tucker's debut EP, Waves On A Sunset, out now.



Tucker's Waves On A Sunset Tour kicks off Friday in Statesboro, with upcoming stops in Chattanooga, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Savannah and more. Tickets are available now at tuckerwetmore.com.

Here's the track list for Tucker's Waves on a Sunset EP:

"Silverado Blue"

"Wine Into Whiskey"

"You, Honey"

"Break First"

"When I Ain't Lookin'"

"What Would You Do?"

"Mister Miss Her"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.