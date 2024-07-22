Tucker Wetmore plots debut headling tour: "An absolute dream of mine"

Fast-rising country artist Tucker Wetmore has announced his headlining Waves on a Sunset Tour.



The trek kicks off Oct. 4 in Statesboro, Georgia, and will hit Chattanooga, Grand Rapids, Little Rock, Knoxville and more before concluding in Chicago on Nov. 16.



"GUYS I'M GOING ON MY FIRST HEADLINE TOUR!!" Tucker shares in an announcement post on Instagram. "Can't believe I kept the secret this long.. this has been an absolute dream of mine for so long and you guys are making it all possible."



Up-and-comers Eli Winders, Ashland Craft and Hannah McFarland will open on select dates.



Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT, before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. You can grab tickets and check out the full tour schedule now at Tucker's website.



Tucker's debut lead single, "Wind Up Missin' You," is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

