Trisha Yearwood will take over the Opry Sunday to raise money for breast cancer

Trisha Yearwood is hosting her second Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure on Sunday, and expectations are high for several reasons.

The first is the progress Trisha's seen since losing her mother to breast cancer in 2011.

"I've watched friends in treatment [for the same cancer as my mother] take a drug ... that helped them survive longer, that I know could've helped her, you know, and so I feel like everything that we can do to kind of keep that progress going forward, it's so important," Trisha tells ABC Audio.

The second is how successful the first year was.

"I loved how this community came together and raised so much more money than we were expecting last year," she says. "Now I have big expectations for this year."

Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde, Charles Kelley, Hailey Whitters, Luke Nelson, The War & Treaty, The Band Loula and Rissi Palmer are all set to play the benefit, as it moves from the Ryman to the larger Grand Ole Opry House in 2026.

"It kinda reminds you of the Opry," Trisha says, "because you have a house band and, you know, it's not a heavy lift for anybody. You get to come out and do a couple songs and go home. ... It's like a who's who ... of artists that — I mean anybody who had the time in their schedule said yes, you know, I think because everybody's affected by it."

Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds going to Susan G. Komen, one of the leaders in the fight against breast cancer.

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