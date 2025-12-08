Trisha Yearwood recorded her wedding song on 'Christmastime'

A Charlie Brown Christmas premiered December 9, 1965, on CBS, complete with a now-classic soundtrack that includes "Christmastime Is Here" by Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson.

Fast forward to 2005, and that song would play a major part in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, wedding of two country superstars: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

"I actually walked down the aisle to that song at my wedding," Trisha says. "Garth and I got married on December 10th, so we had a Christmas wedding."

It's only fitting the classic tune plays a central role in Trisha's new yuletide collection, Christmastime.

"I just always wanted to sing it," she explains. "So a lot of people are like, 'I don't even remember that it had words,' but it has beautiful lyrics. And so I just, I knew it had to be on this record."

Christmastime is Trisha's first yuletide collection since 2016's Christmas Together with Garth. More than two decades earlier, she released her first, 1994's The Sweetest Gift.

Garth and Trisha may have to put off celebrating their 20th anniversary for a bit since Trisha will be busy playing with the Atlanta Symphony on her Christmas tour Dec. 10.

